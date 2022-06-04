Hundreds of Library Sci degree holders denied permission to apply for MPSC job

Aurangabad, June 4:

Hundreds of Marathwada youths who have completed degree courses in Library Science were not permitted to apply for the post of librarian (grade-B). The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) invited applications from Library Science Diploma holders for the posts.

Shivaji University of Kolhapur, is the only university in the State that offers the course diploma course while other universities including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

So, hundreds of youth from the region were not permitted to apply for the post. The youths said that denying permission to submit an application was an injustice to them. The students requested the MPSC change eligibility criteria. However, the Commission ignored towards their demand.