Hundreds of Pharm D students worried about excluding from jobs eligibility criteria

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of candidates who completed the Pharm D (doctor of pharmacy) course are worried about being excluded from the eligibility criteria for different Government jobs related to pharmacy and food safety across the State.

The six-year course Pharm D was launched in 2011 by the State Government. The Pharm D graduates can work as pharmacists, drug experts, retail pharmacists, hospital pharmacy directors, hospital staff pharmacists, and clinical pharmacists. This means that Pharm D candidates are equally eligible for the pharmacist or food or pharmacy officer’s jobs on the line of B and M Pharmacy candidates.

In a memorandum submitted to the health minister, the aspirants stated that their course was excluded from the eligibility criteria of the recent recruitment for the posts of Food Safety Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Officer and Food Analyst.

“The educational qualification required for the positions is similar to the Pharm D syllabus. Pharm D is the higher qualification and its degree holders automatically become eligible for appointment to various posts on the line of D Pharm, B Pharm and M Pharm candidates. So, the course should be included in the eligibility for jobs as per the norms,” they added.