Husband kills wife, 2.5 years son over suspicion of character

Aurangabad

In a shocking incident, a man strangulated his wife and two and a half years son to death Bhagyanagar in Kanchanwadi area in the wee hours on Monday. The husband and the mother-in-law of the deceased woman have been arrested, said Satara police station PI Prashant Potdar.

The arrested have been identified as Sameer Vishnu Maske (30) and Sunita Vishnu Maske (Both residents of Bhagyanagar). The deceased have been identified as Aarti Sameer Maske (26) and Nishant (2.5 years). Importantly, Sameer after committing the double murders informed the police about the incident by calling on dial 112 police helpline.

Police said, Aarti (26) and Sameer had a love affair and they got married in 2019 with the consent of their families. They had a two-and-a-half-year-old son Nishant. However, a few months after the marriage Sameer started frequently quarreling with her over petty reasons. Moreover, he and his mother Sunita used to torture her mentally and physically over the suspicion of her character.

Sameer has completed his BBA while Aarti was a B.Com graduate. However, was an unemployed and addicted drunkard. Aarti used to work in a hospital in Samarthnagar.

On Sunday night, both of them quarreled over the issue of suspicion of her character. In a fit of rage, Sameer tried to strangulate her but as she was resisting he choked her mouth with a cloth and strangulated her with a nylon rope. As Nishant was watching the entire incident, the accused strangulated him to death in a similar manner.

After committing the murders, he called the police helpline and informed the police that he has murdered his wife and son. PI Potdar, API Vinayak Shelke, PSI Sambhaji Gore, and others rushed to the spot. DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar also went and inspected the spot.

Satara police took both the dead bodies to Government Medical College and Hospital. Their relatives gather here and were extremely grieved by the incident. To avert any untoward incident in GMCH. PI Potdar, PSI Sambhaji Gore, and other officers were present here.

According to the complaint lodged by deceased Aarti’s father Santosh Sutar alleged that Sameer murdered his daughter on the insistence of his mother Sunita Maske. Accordingly, a case has been registered with Satara police station against both the accused while PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.