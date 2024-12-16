Husband murders wife with Iron rod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident, a young woman was brutally killed at her maternal home in Mahunagar on Monday afternoon. Police have accused her husband, just 11 months into their marriage, of committing the heinous act with an iron rod. Satara Police have registered a case against the husband.

The deceased has been identified as Bharti Wagh (24), while the accused husband is Vitthal Wagh (28) a resident of Bodhegaon, tehsil Phulambri. According to a complaint filed by Radhakisan Garbade (Bajaj Hospital area, Mahunagar), his daughter Bharti married Vitthal in January 2024.

Marital Discord and Violence

After their wedding in January 2024, Bharti Wagh lived with her husband Vitthal Wagh and his family in Bodhegaon. A month later, the couple moved to a rented house near Bajaj Hospital for work. During this time, Vitthal began suspecting Bharti’s character and harassed her frequently, leading to arguments. Unable to resolve their issues, they returned to Bodhegaon, but the harassment continued. Bharti’s father, Radhakisan Garbade, brought her back to her maternal home in Mahunagar to protect her from further abuse on December 8. She had been staying there since.

The Murder

Bharti’s mother, brother and sister-in-law left for work, leaving her at home with her four-year-old niece on Monday morning. Around 11.30 am, Bharti's father went to the SBI bank to withdraw money, leaving Bharti at home with her four-year-old niece. Around 12.30 pm, Vitthal came to the house and started arguing with Bharti. He attacked her with an iron rod fitted with a circular blade, hitting her head. Bharti collapsed in a pool of blood. Vitthal fled the scene.

A neighbour informed Bharti’s father, who rushed home and took her to GMCH. Doctors declared her dead.

Family refuses to accept the body

After the postmortem at GMCH at late night, Bharti’s family refused to accept her body. They demanded Vitthal’s immediate arrest. Senior officers, including ACP Ranjit Patil and Suresh Patiland PI Sangram Tathe, met with the family to resolve the matter. Discussions continued late into the night.

(Photos of Bharti and Vitthal included.)