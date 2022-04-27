Husband of grampanchayat member commits suicide

Aurangabad, April 27:

Ranjangaon grampanchayat member Nirmala Pathade’s husband Baban Parbhat Pathade (40) committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday night.

Residents Ganesh Hiwale and Panchayat Samiti member Deepak Bade rushed to Government Hospital in unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while ASI Rathod is further investigating the case. Last rites were performed on Pathade at Ranjangaon on Wednesday.