I am still grounded to my roots - Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad, the union Minister of State for Finance, was awarded the 'Jeevan Gaurav Award' at a ceremony organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in IMA Hall in Samarthnagar on Saturday.

During his speech, Dr Karad talked about his experience as a doctor and his new role as the union Minister of State for Finance. He stated that he studies more every day than he did during his MBBS days. Dr Karad also highlighted the importance of increasing the water supply, industry, railways, and aviation services in the city to further develop it. Speaking about his journey from living among the lowest strata of society to becoming a union Minister, Dr Karad said that “The city, the district got the ministerial position for the first time through the union Minister of State for Finance. Every day is in a different city. Today I can talk to any Chief Minister of the country, or any minister at the Centre. This strength has come due to friends and relatives. But despite this power, I am still grounded to my roots. He emphasized his commitment to make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the State prosperous in the future.

Several dignitaries, including Dr Anjali Karad, Shailja Bhalerao, State president of IMA Dr Ravindra Kute, and dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Sanjay Rathod, Dr Kuldeep Singh Raul, Dr Ramesh Rohiwal, Dr Satyanarayan Somani, scheduled president Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Ujwala Zanwar, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Arun Marwale, Dr Rajendra Shewale, Dr Amrit Mahajan, Dr Vandana Kabra and others were present.

Demand for AIIMS, GMCH will be upgraded

When the new 12 AIIMS were announced, we also wanted AIIMS. We had made the demand to the union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. But one state has one AIIMS rule. There was a discussion on whether GMCH will get an upgrade. A committee will come for this purpose. Along with the health sector, the city is trying to increase its water supply, industry, railways and aviation services, said Dr Karad said