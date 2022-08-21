I-Day celebrated at Unique Pre-School

Aurangabad, August 20:

The cheerful tiny tots of Unique Pre-School celebrated Independence Day. Headmistress Aaliya Anwar unfurled the flag. National Anthem and patriotic songs were sung by the kids who looked beautiful in the attires of freedom fighters. They shouted slogans that conveyed the message of freedom, peace, and unity.

Teachers Asra Khan, Shaikh Asma and support staffer Manisha Kawde made efforts for the success.