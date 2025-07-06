ICAI announces CA results; local students share success stories. Hard work and focus pay off!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of CA Final, CA Intermediate and CA-Foundation on Sunday. This newspaper spoke to some toppers of the examinations who are from the city.

Yash Sandeep Devidan (All India Rank-II, CA- Intermediate): I was completely away from social media while preparing for the Intermediate course. I made a daily schedule for the study. I used to study at 4 am and go to sleep at 10 pm daily during the preparations. Like other students, I avoided staying awake late at night.

Currently, I am pursuing B Com second year at Deogiri College. I attend regular classes at the college and play football. There was no pressure or burden on me because of this. I gradually increased hours of study. Initially, I spent four hours daily and later increased to 12 hours. My father Sandeep Devidan is also a CA. I chose the CA field without pressure from anybody.

Shravani Mundada (AIR-17, Foundation): I never thought that I would get an All India Rank.

I used to study four to five hours daily and maintained consistency while preparing for the competitive examination. I love singing and Karate. I am pursuing B.Com first year at Shiv Chhatrpati College. I did my schooling upto 10th in Oyster International. I chose the English medium I have studied in an English medium school. I was the topper of HSC in Commerce with 94.70% pc