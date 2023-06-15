IGNOU offers dual degree courses facility at local centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online admission for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses for July 2023 session. The last date for the registration is June 30.

The list of UG and PG courses which are available for admissions included BCA, BA, B.Com, BSW, MA in English, Hindi, MSW, History, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Commerce, Rural Development, Postgraduate Diploma in Translation, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Rural Development, Journalism and Mass Communication.

City IGNOU coordinator Principal Dr D R Shengule said that students can get information on the different courses of the university at the local centre located in Vivekanand College between Tuesday to Saturday or visit the university's official portal.

Simultaneous dual degree courses facility

The IGNOU started simultaneous dual degree courses for students from this year's academic year.

Free admission to reserved category students

The candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will get admissions to certificate, degree and postgraduate diploma-level courses from the current session

6 new PG Diplomas launched

The university launched six Postgraduate Diploma courses introduced from the current session The names of PG Diploma courses are as follows; Postgraduate Diploma in British Literature, American Literature, Writings from India, Writings from the Margins, Novel and New Literatures in English