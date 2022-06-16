IIMA’s 5th ‘MAT Select’ conference on June 18

Theme based on 'Profit Sustainability and Growth in Volatile Business Environment’

Aurangabad, June 16: The Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMA), Aurangabad branch along with the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) and International Federation of Purchase and Supply Management have organised a one day '5th MAT Select' conference in the city on June 18, at Hotel Rama International. The conference will be inaugurated at 10 am, said Paras Mutha in a press conference on Thursday.

Mutha said that the theme of the 5th MAT select is ‘Profit Sustainability and Growth in Volatile Business Environment’. The Aurangabad branch has been supporting the industry with release of some techniques and strategies for monitoring the controlling of the profit through ‘MAT Select’ series of programmes once in every two years. The experts and eminent speakers from their respective fields will share their valuable views and suggest suitable solutions for the improvement of overall performance of the industrial fraternity in the industry. Members from all over India will be participating in the conference.

Important sessions in the programme:

--Finance literary activist and international corporate trainer, Dr Anil Lamba, will deliver a lecture on ‘3 Super Secrets of Increasing Profits’ at 11 am.

-- Vice president (SCM), Wheels India Ltd TVS Group, TBA Barathi, will speak on ‘Challenges and opportunities in material cost optimization’ at 2.15 pm.

-- Former director general supplies and transport (Defense), Lt Gen Balbir Singh Sandhu, will deliver a lecture on ‘Defining Strategy for Optimization of profits and growth’ at 4 pm.