Inauguration of 5 Modern ambulances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five Modern cardiac ambulances for patients in the city and district were inaugurated by Minister of Social Justice and Guardian Minister of the district, Sanjay Shirsat, on October 2, during the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. These ambulances will enable timely medical assistance for poor and needy patients in emergency situations, potentially saving lives.

The ambulances are equipped with emergency operation facilities, advanced life support systems, oxygen cylinders, heart monitors, stretchers, drip stands, and all modern tools required for primary treatment. Critically ill patients can receive life-saving care in these ambulances before reaching the hospital.

The inauguration ceremony was held in front of Guardian Minister Shirsat’s office at Konkanwadi. Present at the event were Vijaya Shirsat, Harshada Shirsat, former Mayor Vikas Jain, former corporator Siddhant Shirsat, Pratibha Jagtap, Makarand Kulkarni, Mahendra Sonawane, Ramesh Bahule and other party officials.