Indefinite strike of non-teaching staff enters second day

-Implementation of 7th pay commission and other demands

Aurangabad: The indefinite strike of non-teaching staff at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University entered its second day on Tuesday, with 424 employees participating. The strike has led to the cessation of many activities, and college staff have also joined the strike. The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges in Maharashtra began the strike on Monday for various demands.

The Maharashtra Government has implemented the 7th Pay Commission for employees of more than 42 departments in the state, but 13 universities and aided colleges have been given partial treatment. Therefore, all non-teaching staff at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have gone on strike. Dr Kailas Pathrikar, vice president of Maharashtra State University Employees Federation, stated that the strike would continue until the demands, such as reviving the cancelled government decision of revised in-service assured promotion scheme, implementation of 7th pay commission and others. The reliance on daily wage employees has been increased for various tasks, such as the placement of seat numbers at the 12th examination centers.

The strike has also affected other colleges, such as the Maulana Azad non-teaching staff association, which is also conducting an indefinite strike. Also 100 percent of the employees have participated in the strike. The agitation is being conducted under the guidance of president Farooqui Asghar, secretary Chavan, Vinay Kulkarni and others.