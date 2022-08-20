Independence Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2022 12:40 AM 2022-08-20T00:40:02+5:30 2022-08-20T00:40:02+5:30
Pinks N Blues Preschool celebrated Independence Day with great zeal. School campus was fully decorated with flags, balloons of tricolour. Students came in the attire of national leaders. Teachers spoke about national symbols and great freedom fighters. They danced on the songs like Jai ho, desh rangeela rangeela. They also sang patriotic song Vande Mataram, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.