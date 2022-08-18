Independence Day at Swami Samarth School

Aurangabad, August 18:

Shri Swami Samarth English School celebrated Independence Day with great pomp. The programme started by hoisting of the National Flag by school secretary Rushikesh Dabhade. Member Yashwant Dhaanwate, principal Meghna Vijayvargiya were also present. Students of std. 10th Vedant Nikam and Shrawani Wahule anchored the programme. All teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts to make the programme successful. Many cultural activities like lezim, singing, dance and speeches were presented by students.