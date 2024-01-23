Independent squad to remove encroachments at Connaught Place

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the High Court orders, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has constituted a squad to watchdog and remove encroachments from the market in Cidco Connaught Place.

The squad comprising 10 personnel will remain active in the above jurisdiction from 5 pm to 10 pm daily. They will conduct a survey and initiate action by removing encroachments being made by the traders and shopkeepers.

Earlier, the municipal corporation removed encroachments from different neighbourhoods of the Cidco (N-1 to N-13) in March last year. The action was taken as per the High Court order.

The court appointed lawyer brought into notice of the bench that few traders place a table before their shops. The food products are kept on these tables to sell them to the customers. The municipal corporation does not take any concrete action except cursory action against them. On other hand, the traders of Connaught Place claimed that the police and municipal authorities are always targeting them. They are losing customers due to frequent action. Many of them are forced to close down their business, expressed the shopkeepers.

The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi said,“The squad comprising 10 personnel will be active in removing encroachments from 5 pm to 10 pm from Connaught Place area. The squad will also remove encroachments causing obstructions to the traffic from the nearby localities.”

Officer on medical leave?

The pressure of removing encroachments from their respective ward has fallen upon the ward officer concerned. Earlier, three ward officers transferred themselves to other sections. The remaining ward officers are also requesting the senior officers (in private conversation) to remove the thorny crowns on their heads. Meanwhile, one officer has requested to grant his medical leave. However, the seniors convinced him to prolong his decision of going on leave and focus on the work.

Take action but sans staff

The civic administration has awarded the rights to remove encroachments to the ward officer, but they lack adequate staff. There is a need for skilled staff in the ward offices. Presently, the skilled staff is with the anti-encroachment squad at the civic headquarters.