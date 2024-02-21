Indirabai Dhabe passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indirabai Shankarrao Dhabe (77, Jetwan Colony, Pethenagar) passed away due to old age on Wednesday. Her last rites were performed in her native town in Parbhani. She is survived by two sons, two daughters and extended family. She was the mother of Dr Arvind Dhabe, head of the department of Botany, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.