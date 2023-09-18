Induction Prog held in MP Law College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Manikchand Pahade Law College organised an Induction Programme at Tapadiya Natya Mandir for ‘the 68th batch of three years and the 40th batch of LLB five years for the students for the academic year 2023-24. Vice Chancellor of IIULER-Goa Dr R Venkata Rao was the chief guest for the Induction Programme.

Adv Rajendra Deshmukh, Senior Counsel of Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad presided over the programme while Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice Principal Shrikishan Morey and Dr Aparna Kottapalle (Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Coordinator) shared the dais.

VC Dr R. Venkata Rao focused on the professional values and significance of legal education. He advised the students to build in them the constitutional spirit and always remember the contribution in shaping the lives of the Mother, the Institution and the Teacher.

In the presidential address, adv Rajendra Deshmukh also guided the students. Green Club was inaugurated and Para legal volunteers were felicited for their contribution. Swastha Kankariya conducted the proceedings while Sakshi Bagul and the group presented the welcome song. Zia Khan introduced the dignitaries and Chinmayee Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks.