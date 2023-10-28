Industrialist Rapatwar loses month-long battle with life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An industrialist Anant Kishan Rapatwar who was seriously injured in an accident a month ago, lost battle with life on Saturday after undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Police failed to trace the irresponsible driver who fled after hitting the industrialist. According to details, Anant Rapatwar (66) who used to at Venkatesh Shivsamadahn Colony in Itkheda had an industry related to copper in the industrial estate of Waluj. He was using a car to go to his company daily.

However, on the fateful day, he went to his company on a two-wheeler on September 27. When he was returning home at 4 pm, a speeding car hit his two-wheeler near DC Studio Washing Centre on Golwadi Ring Road. He was thrown away and sustained serious injuries to his head in the accident. A pedestrian Rajshri Ghode saw Anand and shifted him to a hospital quickly. A case was registered with Satara Police Station against the unknown driver. Rapatwar was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

But, he succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning after a month. The last rites were performed on him at Itkheda crematorium. He leaves behind wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, five brothers and one sister.

CCTV camera not found

The administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and Police claim that they have installed closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras everywhere in the city. However, after the accident, some CCTV cameras were found out of order on Paithan Road which is considered an important route. The family members of Rapatwar went common control centre, and they found cameras out of order located learn the accident spot. Because of this, police have failed to trace the driver of the unknown vehicle.