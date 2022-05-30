Injured shifted to Uttarkashi dist hosp

Aurangabad, May 30:

The District Disaster Management Officer (Uttarkashi) Devendra Patwal said, “Of the 13 injured pilgrims, 10 have been shifted to the district hospital in Uttarkashi after giving preliminary treatment. One was discharged after treating his minor injury and the two patients, who are reported to be critical, have been shifted to Dehradun for treatment. Of all the injured victims, eight are from Aurangabad (Maharashtra), while others hail from Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi. The driver is a resident of Premnagar in Dehradun. Acting upon the information of accident, the Copang’s Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Jawans rescued the victims and admitted them to the army hospital in Harsil. During the treatment, Dr Ekbote and Madhavan succumbed to their injuries.”