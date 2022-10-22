Innocent musical notes enthral music lover

Aurangabad

Renowned singer Mahesh Kale took the city audience on a musical journey amid huge applaud and clapping. The occasion was Lokmat Surotsav organised at Lokmat Lawns on Friday evening to mark the birth centenary year of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda. The spontaneous response of the audience tapping and singing along with the musical notes of the well-versed singer gave them confidence that even they can sing.The programme organised on the eve of Diwali proved a musical treat to the citizens.

A day before the city was lashed with heavy rain and the music lovers were worried that whether it would rain on Friday. However, everyone was relieved as it did not rain in the evening. The admirers gathered in large number and there was no space left even to stand on the Lokmat Lawns.

Kale thanked the nature by singing a bhajan‘Morya Morya Ganpati Bappa Morya’for not ruining the evening with rain. The audience also sung the bhajan with him and sound of thousands echoed in the air. During the conversation with the audience especially the youths, he elaborated the importance of classical singing. He was overwhelmed by the love showered on him to welcome him. Presenting the traditional bandishes, he made the admirers tap their feet. While singing, he interacted with the audience on several occasions. He received the applause of the public by singing classical music, natyasangeet, bhajan and fusion. The popular numbers like ‘He suranno Chandra Vha’, Marmabandhatil Thevhi Premmay, Maze Jeevan Gaane, Ganapati - Adhipati - Chandpati - Gandhpati, Ghei Chand Makarand and many others enthralled the audience.

The musical journey was concluded with the Bhairavi ‘Kanada Raja Pandharicha’ sung in various forms. The audience were stun with the magical spell of music for almost two hours.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, Aurangabad division bench Justice Rajesh Patil, MAT chief presenting officer Milind Mahajan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, assistant commissioner excise and GST Vijaykumar Golhait, regional PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe, state GST joint commissioner G Shrikant, Government Medical College and Hospital dean Dr Varsha Rote - kaginalkar, additional district collector Dr Anant Gavhane, Magic director Ashish Garde, former vice chancellor Sudhir Gavhane and eminent personalities from administration, judiciary, education, trade and commerce, Arts and other fields were present in large numbers.

If we love classical music, the entire world will!

The younger generation is engulfed under the clutches of western music and only it is sung presently. Hence, there is need to have audience along with the classical singers. The audience responded positively to it.

Music can heal sorrows

In the past two years, the relatives, friends, neighbours have died due to corona. It was the will of the God and we should remember the departed. Musical notes are the simplest mode to get connected to the God. He then started singing a long Aalap for around 15 minutes, which took the audience to divine voyage.

Epithet of ‘Pandit’ to Kale

Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda said, renowned singer Mahesh Kale, who has continued the tradition of Pandit Jeetendra Abhisheki and Lokmat have a loving connect. Hence, he came especially from the US to India. He did not go anywhere and come for his first Diwali programme to Lokmat in Aurangabad this year. The Diwali of the citizen began with this musical journey. Mahesh Kale has immensely contributed in taking classical music to every doorstep and hence on behalf of the people of Aurangabad should give him the epithet of ‘Pandit’, announced Darda amid huge applaud.

Will love to serve music for entire life

Mahesh Kale conveyed best wishes for Diwali to the citizens. He said, Lokmat Group and me are attached affectionately. This family has always respected and loved me. As a symbol of love, Babuji has called me Pandit. However, I would love to serve the music for my entire life as a student, who has a craving for learning for all his life. Our classical music is like a deep sea, one can take lessons in it for his whole life.

Always remember classical music

Kale said, the base of all the forms of music is classical music. Let it be Natyasangeet, Abhang, Lalit Sangeet or film music, we should always remember classical music. We take blessing from our parents before doing any work, in the similar manner, I start my programme with classical music.