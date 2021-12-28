Institutional level B Pharm course admissions round to end today; 20 pc seats vacant

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The last date to complete the institute level round of admissions for B Pharmacy vacant seats across the State is December 29. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the two Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds till December 22.

The Government, private unaided institutes were allowed to fill vacant seats in the institute level round which began on December 23. The colleges were asked to display vacant seats on the institute website and invite applications from registered candidates.

The colleges were instructed to display the merit list on the website and notice board and complete the admission process as per the norms on or before December 29.

The academic activities in all the colleges of the State already commenced on December 13. The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22 is also December 29. The institutes will have to upload the data of admitted candidates or before December 30 at any cost.

20 pc seats vacant

There are more than 320 B Pharm colleges with over 25,000 seats. According to sources, around 20 per cent of seats are vacant till the end of the second round. Nearly six to eight per cent of seats may remain vacant this year because of the pandemic situation