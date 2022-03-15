Instructions issued to clean and disinfect Anganwadis

Aurangabad, March 15:

The Anganwadis that were closed from March 20, 2020 will be opened soon for the children as the State government has ordered to start cleaning and sensitization of Anganwadis. There are 3,500 Anganwadis in the district having enrollment of 1.35 lakh children between 0 to 6-years-old.

Anganwadis in the district were closed from March 20, 2020, when the first outbreak of the covid pandemic began. The situation has returned to normal as the cases were brought under control. The number of patients in rural areas has come down to zero in the last few days. The number of active patients in the district has come down significantly. Although covid has been brought under control, restrictions have not yet been lifted as the district is lagging behind in vaccination.

Assuming that the percentage of vaccinations will increase by the end of March, the State government is considering opening Anganwadss in the district. Planning commissioner of the integrated child development services scheme recently sent a letter to the women and child welfare department instructing to clean and disinfect the Anganwadis. In addition, he instructed to inform the health department about the commencement of Anganwadis in connection with vaccination of children, health check-up and nutrition, education, registration of children in the age group of 3 to 6 years, meetings of pregnant and lactating mothers and inform parents about Anganwadis. It was directed that freshly cooked nutritious food should be provided to the children and storage of food grains and fuel should be examined.