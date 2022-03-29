Insurance company duped for Rs 4.62 crore

Aurangabad, March 29:

It has come to light that six persons have defrauded a insurance company to the tune of Rs 4.62 lakh by submitting fake documents of treatment for covid in June last year at Meltron covid center at Chikalthana. An insurance company official lodged a complaint with the MIDC Cidco police station on Monday night.

The accused were identified as Asit Jagdish Wagh, Amol Hanumantrao Ramsingh, Kishan Lal, Laxman Lala, Ganesh Kakasaheb Kadu and two other women. According to police, complainant Jahir Khan Azgar Khan works at Kotak general insurance company. The accused had taken insurance from the company. They submitted the claim to the insurance company along with the documents that they had undergone Covid-19 treatment at the Meltron covid center at Chikalthana. The company approved their claim and paid him Rs 4.62 lakh. The fraud took place between June 7, 2021 and January 12, 2022. Meanwhile, Jahir verified the documents and found them to be fake.

It was learned that the accused had conspired with Praveen Prabhakar Pawar, Indalsingh Rajput and Imran Shaikh Mushtaq to undergo treatment at the covid center and forged the discharge card and collected the sum insured. The company filed a complaint against the accused alleging fraud. Police inspector Vitthal Pote is investigating the case.