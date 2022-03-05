Interaction meet with NITI Aayog officials

Aurangabad, March 5:

Senior officials of the NITI Aayog including advisor (connectivity and electric mobility) Sudhendhu Sinha and public policy (clean energy vehicles) Joseph Teja will be visiting Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) on March 7 at 5.30 pm. An interaction meeting is jointly arranged by MAC, Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council and Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture for the stakeholders of the automotive sector. Special focus will be on E-mobility. The organizers have appealed to stakeholders to be present for the session.