Intermediate drawing exam begins today

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The Directorate of Arts (DoA) will hold the ‘Intermediate Drawing Grade Examination’ at 40 centres in the city between September 30 and October 1. Around 10,000 school students from the district have registered for the Elementary and Intermediate Drawing Grade Examinations.

The Elementary Drawing Examination began on Wednesday and ended on Thursday. The students took the drawing examinations on topics like object drawing, memory drawing, design, geometry and lettering, from 10.30 am to 4 pm today.

The Intermediate will be conducted at the 40 centres in the city on Friday, from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm, on the first day and from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm on the second day between September 30 and October 1.

The subjects of the examinations included ‘Still Life, Memory Drawing, Design and Geometry.’ Those who qualify the elementary and intermediate examination get three to seven additional marks in SSC on the basis of the grade they obtained.

The drawing examinations are being held simultaneously across the country on the same schedule. Around 2.50 lakh students have registered for the examinations in the State as it is considered crucial for getting additional marks in the SSC.