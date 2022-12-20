International conference to beheld on Machin Intelligence

Aurangabad: MGM University will organise a three-day international conference on 'Machin Intelligence and Applications' between December 22 and 24.

Organising committee chairman Dr Sharvari Tamane said machine intelligence and data analytics have now become buzzwords.

She said that one can find applications in almost every sector including agriculture, health, transportation and communication, industrial, and space research. Co-chairmen Dr Ravi Deshmukh and Dr Shuddhaseel Ghosh said that technology is tending towards artificial intelligence which is subsequently based on data analytics.

Eminent speakers having international repute will deliver a keynote address on six different sub-themes.

A total of 90 research papers shortlisted by the expert committee will be presented during the conference. A panel discussion on industry 4.0 has also been held. Dr Sonal Deshmukh and others are taking efforts for the conference.

Chancellor of the university A N Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr V S Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Deshmukh, and Dean of Engineering Dr Harirang Shinde appealed to all students, researchers, and teachers to take advantage of the conference.