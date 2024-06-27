International Day of Yoga at Sapling Heritage School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sapling Heritage School celebrated the International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm. The students of Play Group - Class III participated with full gusto and performed Yoga asanas like Vajraasana, Tadaasana, and Bhadrasana followed by Pranayama. The importance of Yoga was also highlighted. The celebration concluded with synchronized recitation of shlokas. Principal Rajeev Gupta encouraged students to practice yoga regularly.