International journalist Fareed Zakaria visits Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus

Aurangabad, March 27:

Indian-American journalist and chairman emeritus of Maulana Azad Education Trust (MAET) Fareed Zakaria visited the Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus on Sunday evening.

It may be noted chairperson of MAET Pamashri Fatma Zakaria passed on April 6, 2021.

There were restrictions on international flights because of Covid outbreak. Fareed Zakaria who is also a political commentator and host of CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS was unable to attend the last rites of his mother Fatma Zakaria, physically because of the ban on flights. Since then, he was waiting for flight restrictions relaxation and pay home to his parents.

The international flight service was resumed recently. On landing in Mumbai, he took a chartered flight and arrived at Chikalthana Airport in the evening.

Fareed Zakaria went directly to the campus and recited ‘Fatiha’ at the graves of parents.

He visited his parents' bungalow and remained there for some time. MAET chairman emeritus held a dinner for the staff at 7 pm and also interacted with principals of the colleges of the campus.

The principals and heads of the colleges gave information about the courses, students' strength.

He said that skilled oriented courses are the need of the hour and if students get the training, they will have more job opportunities. Fareed appreciated the way the campus is being maintained.

He was accompanied by MAET chairman Farhad Jamal and trustee Rajiv Sahani.

Principals Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Dr Ghalib Hundekari, Dr A G Khan, Dr Abubakar Bawazir and others were present.

There were some outside elements who are trying to interfere in the administration of the campus. On this, he said that the educational trust would deal with them soon.

He had asked the local administration of the campus to inscribe the popular sher of Allama Mohammad Iqbal on her mother’s grave as she liked the sher very much. The sher is “Ki Muhammad Se Wafa Tooney to Hum Tere Hain, Ye Jahan Cheez Hai Kya Lauho Qalam Tere Hain.”