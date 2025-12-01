Interviews for candidates by Uddhav Sena Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

UBT Shiv Sena will conduct interviews for prospective candidates on Monday at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Aurangpura.

Applications for candidates wishing to contest municipal elections were accepted by Uddhav Sena two days ago. Around 350 aspirants from various wards submitted applications after paying active membership and primary membership fees. Interviews for these candidates are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

• At 10.30 am: Prabhag 1, 2, 4, 18, 24, and 25

• At 11.30 am: Prabhag 3, 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 19, 20, 22, and 23

• At 12.30 pm: Prabhag 8, 14, 15, 21, 26, 27

• At 2.00 pm: Prabhag 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 28, and 29

The interviews will be conducted by party inspectors. After completion, the report will be submitted to party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who will announce the selected candidates as per his directive.