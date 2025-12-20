Interviews of aspirants held by the NCP Ajit Pawar faction

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the municipal corporation elections approaching, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) conducted interviews of aspirants on Saturday at the party office. Candidates arrived from early morning to face the screening panel.

The interviews focused on assessing candidates’ social and political experience, loyalty to the party, performance in their wards, direct engagement with citizens, and preparedness for the elections. Aspirants were also asked whether they were willing to contest as part of an alliance or independently if an alliance does not take shape. The panel examined ward-wise details such as the former corporator, geographical and social composition, individual voting strength, presence of various social groups, development priorities, criminal background if any, and the influence of rival parties.m The interviews were conducted by district president MLC Satish Chavan, city president Abhijit Deshmukh, youth leader Datta Bhange, and senior office-bearers. Around 300 aspirants participated. Abhijit Deshmukh said the party would oppose dynastic politics and prioritise educated, young, and socially committed candidates.