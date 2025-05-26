Investigate irregularities in the new water supply scheme: MLC Chavan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Referring to the major financial irregularities reported in the newly sanctioned water supply scheme for the city, the MLC Satish Chavan has demanded that the state government immediately appoint an inquiry committee to conduct a thorough investigation into these irregularities.

In his letter submitted to the Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) on May 26, Chavan raised concerns about the financial mismanagement of the new water supply scheme. He stated that it was approved in 2019 and was expected to be completed on time and provide the city with adequate water supply. However, even today, residents receive water only once every 10 to 12 days and are struggling to meet their basic water needs. The project remains incomplete, and it is being said that it may take another two years to finish.

Inferior quality equipment procured from GVPR!

Chavan stated that there have been complaints of large-scale financial misconduct by GVPR Company involved in the scheme. Equipment and pumping machinery worth crores of rupees were purchased from another company affiliated with GVPR, which was not part of the original plan. Despite better-quality equipment being available in the market, inferior equipment was allegedly procured, alleged Chavan.

Where are the 53 ESRs ?

The plan included the construction of 53 overhead water tanks (elevated storage reservoirs), none of which have been built so far. Of the 1800 kilometres of water pipelines that were supposed to be laid across the city, less than 50 per cent of the work has been completed. There has also been negligence in the construction of the Jack Well at the Jayakwadi Dam. Chavan alleges that technical standards and quality controls have been completely disregarded.

Incorrect installation of air valves

Air valves have reportedly been installed incorrectly while laying water pipelines. Citing these serious issues, Chavan has reiterated his demand for the government to urgently appoint an inquiry committee to investigate the entire mismanagement of the new water supply scheme.