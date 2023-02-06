Investigation of injection used to stop bleeding after abortion begins

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized the medicines and the injections after a woman’s condition became critical after an abortion surgery in in Aurangabad Women’s Hospital in Chitegaon on Saturday. The officers will investigate from where the injections to stop bleeding after the abortion came to the hospital.

The police and FDA conducted a joint raid and seized the medicines in the hospital. The officers also inquired the medicine shops in the hospital premises. The shop owners told that one one used to come to them from the hospital to purchase medicines. Now, it is being investigated that who has supplied these medicines, said FDA assistant commissioner Milind Koleshwarkar.

Health deputy director Dr Mahananda Jayebhaye - Munde on Monday met the woman on whom the surgery was done and later admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital. Her condition is out of danger now, she said.

District civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale said there are 108 sonography centres and 57 abortion centres in the rural areas in the district. The checking of all these centres has been started.