Investiture ceremony at Burhani High School

Aurangabad, July 19: The felicitation of SSC students and investiture ceremony was held by Burhani National English High School at Maulana Azad Research Centre recently.

Society president Moiz B S Wajih, chief guest Quazi Mohd. Muslehuddin and the society members were welcomed with a grand salute by the school band. The ceremony began by seeking the blessings of Almighty Allah through a melodious rendition of Qirat.

The headmistress presented a brief history of the school. The society president addressed the students and parents stressing the importance of education and the connection between education and upbringing. The chief guest encouraged the students to focus on careers and look for various options besides NEET and JEE.

The toppers of Grade 10th were presented prizes followed by the investiture ceremony. House sashes were given to the Cabinet leaders, House Captains, Head Boy and Head Girl. The school president administered oath to them.