Investiture ceremony at Podar Intl School

Aurangabad, Aug 2: The investiture ceremony, marking the formation of new ‘Student Council’ for the academic session 2022-23, was solemnized at Podar International School, Sundarwadi with great pomp, recently. Devidas Bhagwat Gaz, Police Inspector Chikalthana Police Station, was the chief guest. Head Boy, Head Girl, Cultural Captains, Sports Captains, and all house Captains were conferred with badges. Principal Vaishali Joshi congratulated the newly-elected Student Council and guided them on the way ahead for the academic session.