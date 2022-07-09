Investiture ceremony of Kids Pride

Aurangabad, July 9: The newly-inducted school council was invested for the academic year 2022-23 at Kids Pride English High School, recently.

School director Anamika Supekar administered the oath. The school council consists of President Aatmaja Kathar, vice-president Aalisha Dagaonkar, head girl Ishwari Josalkar, head boy Akhilesh Kunde and other office-bearers Samiksha Kulkarni, Atharva Salve, Aachal Sabadra, Rashmi Jadhav, Tanmay Giri, Khushi Patil, Bhumi Khandelwal, Chaitanya Kulkarni, Maithili Kulkarni, Soham Rathod, Devyani Raut, Pavan Gupta, Khushi Chhajed, Siddhi Kondhekar, Sanket Pathak, Omkar Patil, Prajwal Gawai and Sumedh Wakle. Principal Shaikh Abdul Khaleel followed by teachers Afreen Khan and Gayatri Sikandrapurkar urged the council to be role models and extended support to them. President Aslam Khan congratulated the newly elected council members.

