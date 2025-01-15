IP awareness and health check-cp camps organised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Employees State Insurance Corporation organised a series of preventive health check-up camps as part of the government’s ‘100 Days Programme,’ aimed at early detection of occupational and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues among the Employees State Insurance Scheme beneficiaries.

The camps were held across key industrial and commercial locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna including Lokmat Media, Jalna Road, Raj Cloth, Jalna Road, Parason Manufacturing, Chikalthana MIDC, Fern Residency, Cidco, NRB Bearings, Shendra, Greaves Cotton, Chikalthana MIDC, Annamrita Foundation, Chikalthana, Hotel Ashoka, Nirala Bazaar, Indiana Pure Veg, Jalna Road and Red Velvet Sutgirni Chowk.

Commissioner ESIS Astikkumar Pandey emphasized the importance of providing accessible healthcare services to insured persons in industrial hubs. Director of administration Soham Wayal, and director of medical services Dr Shashi Kolnurkar played a role in the planning and coordination of the camps.

Medical superintendent Dr Sachin Phadnis lauded the efforts of the medical team in organising the camps. Special recognition was given to resident medical officers Dr Prathibha Palwade, Dr Anjali Bansod, Dr Akash Funde, as well as Mahendra Rathod, Pandit Thorat, Goverdhan Ugale and Divya Naik. More camps will be organised in the coming weeks.