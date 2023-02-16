IRC's Women Empowerment Centre launched

Aurangabad: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shilwant Nandedkar inaugurated IRC Women Empowerment Centre at Ambar Hill on Wednesday.

Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust’s founder president adv Faiz Syed introduced the activities of the Trust. The purpose of this setup is to make the women self-reliant and such steps were taken.

DCP Nandedkar appreciated the different initiatives implemented by the IRC, including charitable clinics, pathology, free water supply and technical institutes and free coaching and training in tailoring and fashion designing. Shaikh Sabir has explained the project of training in tailoring and fashion design. Dr Shazia Nahri also spoke. Kabeer Ahmed Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Deepak Dhamija, Asma Anjum, Ayesha Firdous, Syed Athar Ali and others were present. Khwaja Aleemuddin proposed a vote of thanks.