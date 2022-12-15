Is online medical certificate mandatory for driving licence-seekers?

Aurangabad:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has made it mandatory for applicants (of age 40 years and above) seeking a driving license to obtain a medical certificate acknowledging physical fitness online. As per norms, the certificate is issued by 52 selected doctors empanelled by RTO for the task.

The online medical certificate has been made mandatory to avoid enclosing fake medical certificates by some to obtain a driving license. Hence it is the responsibility of the empanelled doctor to physically conduct a medical checkup and then upload his/her certificate on the office app. However, it has been observed that the ratio of uploading medical certificates online is less. As a result, the manual system is still in practice. On further inquiry, it has been told that it is not a mandatory document.

As per the new order, it is mandatory to undergo a medical check. It will help detect the applicant if he is not physically fit to drive the vehicle. Earlier, some of them were issuing medical certificates without conducting any check up. In the online system, the empanelled doctors are made accountable and will be responsible for further processes.

Meanwhile, the RTO officials confirmed that 52 doctors have been given an official User IDs and the uploading of medical certificates online is being done to some extent only.