ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will take out Jagannath Rath Yatra in the city on June 25.

A 16-foot-high Rath was made for the Yatra. The Rath Yatra is organised on the line of Jagannath Puri. The Yatra will commence at ISKCON-VECC, Warud Phata, Jalna Road, at 10 am, on Sunday.

The idols of Bhagwan Jagannath, Balram and Subhadra will be kept in the Rath which will move into the Mandir premises. Harinam Sankirtan, Maha Aarti, and Kathavachan will be conducted later. The programmes will culminate with Maha Prasad. ISKCON appealed to the devotees to avail of the programmes.