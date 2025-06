Jaffar Jamal passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jaffar Jamal (85) a resident of Bhadkal Gate, Jubilee Park, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Bhadkal Gate Masjid this afternoon while burial took place at Jama Masjid graveyard. He is survived by 2 sons, four daughters and an extended family. He was the father of Abdul Khaaliq (employee, Receivable Department-Lokmat).