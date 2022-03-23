Jain Tag’s free health guidance cam gets good response

Aurangabad, March 23:

The health guidance camp organised by Jain Tag at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on Tuesday received an overwhelming response from the people. Naturopathist Swagat Todkar guided the people on ‘Health without Medicines.

He said, Naturopathic life style should be adopted for disease-free and long life. One must take care of his body and mind. Every human being has the capacity to fight the diseases and it can be done through Naturopathy. Good diet and regular exercise is a key to healthy life.

Founder president Deepika Badjate conducted the proceedings of the function while Kirti Patni sung the Mangalchanran. Sapna Patni introduced the speaker while president Monica Chandiwal welcomed him.

Initially, Todkar, Rajkumar Banthiya, Vinod Lohade, Monica Chandiwal, Deepika Banthiya, Sapna Patni, Kirti Patni, Anupama Dagda lighted the traditional lamp.

Reena Thole, Mitali Kala, Puja Jhanzri, Swati Kasliwal, Deepali Pande, Kirti Patni, Reena Thole, Mitali Kala, Puja Jhanzri, Swati Kasliwal, Deepali Pande, Jayashri Lohade, Rachana Pahade, Dr Yashika Pande, Ranu Sethi, Seema Badjate, Richa Kasliwal, Shweta Gangwal, Sarika Badjate, Sinmi Pahadiya, Netraja Kasliwal, Purva Kasliwal, Chaaya Kasliwal and others took efforts for the success of the programme.