Jaipuriya to attend Lions oath ceremony at Canada

Aurangabad,June 19:

The newly appointed governor of Lions Club Disstrict 3234H2 Purushottam Jaipuriya has proceeded to Montreal in Canada to participate in the Lions oath ceremony. The governors of various Lions district will take oath in a ceremony there. The Lions members from Aurangabad, Jalna and Jalgaon bade farewell to Jaipuriya recently.

Dilip Modi, Naval Malu, Vivek Abhyankar, Girish Sisodiya, Vijay Bagadiya, Rajesh Bharuka were present during a function organised to bade adieu to Jaipuriya. Mahavir Patni made an introductory speech. Rajesh Raut conducted the proceedings while Rahul Ausekar proposed a vote of thanks.