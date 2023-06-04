Jaleel to take out morcha against police brutality on woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Imtiaz Jaleel will lead a morcha from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Kannad on June 6 to condemn the police brutality on a 38-year-old woman.

The woman identified as Shabana Patel approached MP and showed the grievous injuries. Pishor police station PI Komal Shinde and four other policemen barged into the house of the victim at

Shelgaon village, at night, beat up her allegedly. The incident took place recently. The said woman, according to the police, had intercepted the police jeep and had demanded action against the miscreants who had indulged in riots following a face-off between two communities a few days ago.

Condemning the brutality, Jaleel has forwarded the photographs of the victim to the national human rights commission, the Women’s Commission, and the director general of police and also posted them on his social media account on Facebook and Twitter.