Jalna - Jalgaon railway route gets green signal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 3,552 crore for the proposed Jalna - Jalgaon broad gauge railway route surveyed, a year back. However, several other railway routes demanded in the Marathwada region are pending for several years despite its announcements and surveys.

The railway passengers had been demanding railway connectivity to various destinations from Marathwada for the past many years. However, they have received some relief in the past two years. The pit-line, electrification of the single riles works have been initiated now. However, several projects are still pending. The passengers had been waiting for the Rotegaon - Kopargaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Daulatabad - Kannad - Chalisgaon routes for the past 25 years. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Ahmednagar railway route measuring 115 kms was sanctioned but it is still on the papers.

The other pending railway routes Latur Road - Nanded, Bodhan - Latur Road, Gulbarga - Latur Road, Parli - Manwat Road via Pathri, Shrirampur - Nevasa - Shevgaon - Gevrai - Parali, Solapur - Tuljapur via Paithan - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Jalgaon, Jalna - Khamgaon.

The president of Marathwada Railway Pravasi Mahasangh Arun Meghraj said, there is a severe need for Latur - Pangaon by-pass and should be connected to Gangakhed. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Daulatabad - Chalisgaon routes should be established.

Railway researcher Swanand Solanke said, the government had announced that Rs 1,585 crore was sanctioned for the land acquisition for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Ahmednagar 115 kms railway route. It should be implemented immediately.

Kshtriya Railway Upbhokta Sallagar Samiti member Motilal Doijode said, several railway routes are pending in Marathwada for many years, and efforts should be taken to fulfil the pending demands.