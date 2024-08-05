Jayakwad’s water storage augment up to 16.56 pc

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar: Godavari River has been flooded due to torrential rains in Nashik along with the catchment area of Jayakwadi Dam. So, water with 66, 367 cusecs is being released in the Godavari river basin from the upstream dams. This resulted in the rise of the water level in the dam up to 16.56 per cent on Monday night.

It has been raining heavily in Nashik for the past few days. So, water has been released in the Godavari river basin from the upstream dams for the last four to five days. The water level in the Jayakwadi dam of Paithan is increasing day by day. The dam had 10.35 per cent water stock on Sunday.

The water inflow in the dam started with 24, 607 cusecs on Monday morning. This inflow doubled in the afternoon. The reservoir was receiving water with 66,336 cusecs at 8 pm today. Because of this, the water level increased up to 16.56 per cent. Sectional Engineer Vijay Kakade said that the water level increased by 6 per cent during the day.

No impact on new water supply scheme

Even after the end of two months of monsoon, the water level of Jayakwadi had not increased even a little. After heavy rains in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, water inflow started in the dam. Water was being discharged with over 66,000 cusecs on Monday. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran claimed that even if the dam fills 100 percent this year, there would be no impact on the work of the new water supply scheme of the city. They also claimed that the Jackwell, which is the main component of the water supply scheme, would be completed by mid-October.

Only 4 pc water storage 10-day ago

There was only four per cent water storage in Jayakwadi ten days ago. If water is not released in the dam from the upstream dams, the thirst of the city will have to be quenched from the dead stock. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was worried whether it would have to start emergency to life water if dam’s storage does not go up. However, the level of Jayakwadi is increasing rapidly due to the release of water from dams in Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Work of scheme to be done

MJP Executive Engineer Deepak Koli said that the rising water level in the dam would not have any effect on the water scheme work. “Even if the dam is filled to its full capacity, the work of the water scheme will be completed as planned,” he said.

Jackwell work completed up to 5 meter

Deepak Koli said the work of Jackwell would be completed by October 15, 2024. “At present, work up to five meters height has been done. The work will be carried out up to 24 meters. The construction work of the pump house will be undertaken soon after the completion of the Jackwell work. The approach bridge connecting Jackwell will also be completed by the end of October. This will make the construction of the pump house easier,” he hoped.