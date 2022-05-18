Jehur woman killed in Yamunotri

Aurangabad, May 18:

Shakuntalabai Baburao Rindhe (52) from Jehur, Kannad tehsil who had gone for a do dham yatra along with her husband was killed when a stone fell on her head at Yamunotri in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning. Hirabai Waghchaure, who was also accompanying her, was injured in the incident. Her body will be cremated at Haridwar, her relatives said. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.