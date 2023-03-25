Jewellery worth Rs 2.73 lakh of woman GST official stolen

Theft took place on March 18, car driver is the prime suspect

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.73 lakh from the bag of a woman GST officer took place on March 18 between 8:30 and 10:30 in the night between Beed Bypass and Vishnunagar. A case was registered against the suspect in Jawaharnagar police station.

According to police, the name of the suspected car driver is Akash Chavan (Girner Tanda). The complainant lady, a resident of Kalyan (Thane), is an officer in the GST department. She had come to Jalna with her husband. From there she came to her cousin in-laws in Vishnunagar along with her husband in a relative's car. Her relatives then arranged another car for the couple. Chavan was the driver of the car.

Chavan was sitting in the car when the couple was at the house of their relatives. Later, Chavan dropped them at the railway station around 10:30 pm in the same car. From there, the couple went to their home in Kalyan by train. When they reached home and checked their bag, it was found that a gold necklace and nose ring worth around Rs 2.73 lakh were missing. The woman officer called her relatives and informed them about the incident. They suspected that Chavan stole the jewellery. A complaint was lodged in the Jawaharnagar police station. Police inspector Vasant Shelke is further investigating the case.