JIH demands immediate action to control stray dog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), city branch, submitted a memorandum to the administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhainagar Municipal Corporation regarding taking action into incidents of dog attacks in the city and the tragic death of a child in the Jafar Gate area.

The delegation comprises city president Dr Salman Mukrram, Abdul Jawad Qadri, Shaikh Zamir, and Nasir Johri.

The JIH demanded urgent and effective action to control stray dogs, ensure citizens' safety, and promptly provide government compensation to the bereaved family. The delegation also urged the administration to develop permanent policies for preventing such incidents in the future.