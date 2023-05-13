JISA, Maliwada students excel in CBSE X exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 06:45 PM 2023-05-13T18:45:02+5:30 2023-05-13T18:45:02+5:30
Jain International School (JISA) Maliwada students excel in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X examination 2022 - 23. Aditya Yadav stood first securing 96.80% followed by Shruti Wagh (96.60%), Arjun Suryavanshi (96.20%), Sai Shinde (96.20%) and Poonam Gange (96%). In all, 27 percent of the students scored more than 90% marks. Directors Jitendra Chhajed and Abhijeet Chhajed congratulated the successful students.