JISA, Maliwada students excel in CBSE XII exam

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2023 06:40 PM 2023-05-12T18:40:03+5:30 2023-05-12T18:40:03+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Jain International School (JISA) Maliwada students excel in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Jain International School (JISA) Maliwada students excel in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII examination 2022 - 23. Adarsh Jaiswal stood first in Science stream securing 94.20% and Jasvika Patil in Commerce stream with 92.40%. Manjiri Shinde (93.80%), Mrunal Phadke (93.20%), Parth Kulkarni (92.80%), Kirti Sethi (92%), Apurva Mahale (91.60%) scored more than 90 percent marks. Directors Jitendra Chhajed and Abhijeet Chhajed congratulated the successful students.

