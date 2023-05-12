JISA, Maliwada students excel in CBSE XII exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Jain International School (JISA) Maliwada students excel in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII examination 2022 - 23. Adarsh Jaiswal stood first in Science stream securing 94.20% and Jasvika Patil in Commerce stream with 92.40%. Manjiri Shinde (93.80%), Mrunal Phadke (93.20%), Parth Kulkarni (92.80%), Kirti Sethi (92%), Apurva Mahale (91.60%) scored more than 90 percent marks. Directors Jitendra Chhajed and Abhijeet Chhajed congratulated the successful students.